Closure of British Youth Council puts young voices at risk in Blackpool

Young voices in Blackpool are at risk of going unheard following the closure of the British Youth Council, the town’s Member of the Youth Parliament has warned. Luke Marwood, 17, who was elected to his role on March 20, says the demise of the charity last month has “significant implications” particularly for deprived areas such as Blackpool.

The Youth Council announced its closure in March following 75 years of championing young people, blaming the decision on ongoing financial difficulties which had resulted in insolvency. One of its main partners had been the Body Shop which has gone into administration. Zara Khan, chair of the British Youth Council, said: “We know this news will come as a shock to young people across the country, generations of people who have been part of the youth voice movement, our supporters and many of our partners. “Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to provide a sustainable future for the charit

