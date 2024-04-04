Witness Claims to Have Tipped Off Madeleine McCann's Parents About Suspect

A witness claims he tipped off Madeleine McCann's parents about the main suspect in her disappearance a year after she went missing. Helge Busching, a former friend of the German drifter, revealed that he informed Scotland Yard's Madeleine squad in 2017. However, he also stated that he had first named Christian B to the McCanns' private investigator in 2008. The investigator, Dave Edgar, denies any recollection of this conversation. Mr.

Busching said that he informed Scotland Yard about Christian B's confession during a three-day interview in Greece

