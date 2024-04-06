Claims of a Love Affair Shake the Ancestral Seats of the Duke of Buccleuch

He owns more than 200,000 acres and four ancestral seats , three in Scotland and the fourth, Boughton House — 'the English Versailles' — in Northamptonshire. But does Richard Montagu Douglas Scott, 10th Duke of Buccleuch, also have family skeletons rattling around in the proverbial cupboard? I ask because of the claims being made by Robert Calder, a 64-year-old asphalter from Kettering. Though originally from Scotland, Calder would appear to have little in common with Buccleuch, 70.

But that, Calder says, fails to take into account a love affair in the 1930s — between his grandmother, a maid in domestic service, and Johnny, the Earl of Dalkeit

Duke Of Buccleuch Ancestral Seats Love Affair Scandal Family History

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meghan Markle's inconsistencies with secret Prince Harry first date explainedThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex's love story began at Soho House in 2016

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Love Island star joins Made in Chelsea as she looks for love after split from exLove Island star Tina Stinnes has reportedly split from her boyfriend of three years and has signed up to the new series of E4's Made In Chelsea in a bid to find love

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Police probing Glasgow Duke Street assault release CCTV images of two menOfficers were called to Duke Street at around 11:15pm on Wednesday, February 28, following reports of an attack. Police have asked anyone who recognises the men to get in touch and assist with their enquiries.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Duke routs James Madison, rolls into Sweet 16 after taking ‘look in the mirror’After entering the NCAA Tournament off consecutive losses and questions about its drive, the Blue Devils flipped a switch in Brooklyn.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

No. 7 Duke pulls off upset vs. No. 2 Ohio State in women’s NCAA TournamentEntering the game, Ohio State was favored by 7.5 points, according to BetMGM.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Women’s NCAA Tournament upset picks: Can Duke take down Ohio State?Peter Keating and Jordan Brenner break down why Duke has a chance to upset Ohio State on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »