Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes agree to contract extension

After practices or between meetings, coach Andy Reid always chats with Brett Veach, the Kansas City Chiefs’ general manager. The two men did so throughout last season when the Chiefs became the NFL’s first repeat champion in two decades. Within all the usual discussions — about the team’s roster, the next opponent or the future of the franchise — Veach usually found a way to bring up a particular topic.

“I love Blaine,” Veach said during the NFL combine, referencing Blaine Gabbert, the Chiefs’ backup quarterback last season. “(But) I joke with Coach all the time that we’ve got to find an athletic quarterback to run the quarterback sneak. Patrick Mahomes is athletic enough to run the quarterback sneak, but we won’t run the quarterback sneak. “We’ve just got to get some sort of athlete in there.” Veach achieved his goal Monday night when the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes agreed to a contract extension, a league source confirmed

