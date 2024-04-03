Guardiola explains decision to drop Haaland for Aston Villa clash

Pep Guardiola has explained his decision to drop Erling Haaland to the bench for Manchester City’s big clash against Aston Villa. City host Villa on Wednesday night with the chance to go top of the Premier League as the title race draws to a thrilling conclusion. This is one of the Citizens’ toughest fixtures in their run-in, having lost the reverse fixture back in December and with the Villans currently fourth in the table.

Yet, Guardiola has not named the strongest XI he could have, with four changes from the goalless draw against title rivals Arsenal last Sunday. One of those is enforced, with Nathan Ake out with injury, but Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Mateo Kovacic have also been dropped to the bench. Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku, Julian Alvarez and Rico Lewis come in to star

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Metro Newspaper UK / 🏆 61. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aston Villa 2 Wolves 0: Why are Villa so good at defending leads?Aston Villa tightened their hold on a top-four finish with an efficient win - this is how they did it

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Brennan Johnson outdoes Gareth Bale but now he and Wales must beat Robert Lewandowski for place at Euro...BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – MARCH 10: Leon Bailey of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on March 10, 2024 in Birmingham, England.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins ‘could be available’ for West Ham clashUnai Emery says Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins could be available for his side’s game against West Ham United on Sunday.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins ruled out of Manchester City clash due to injuryEngland striker Ollie Watkins will be unavailable for Aston Villa when they go toe-to-toe with Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday night (8.15pm). The 28-year-old picked up an injury in the 2-0 win over Wolves on Saturday afternoon and had to be replaced at half-time. Watkins has totted-up 16 goals with 10 assists in the Premier League this season. He has appeared in all 30 games for Villa, but they will be without him against the treble-winners. The 11-cap international is suffering from a hamstring complaint. However, while he will not be fit enough to lead the charge for Villa on Wednesday night, Watkins is not expected to be missing for too long as the Midlands side target a top-four finish this season

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Jack Grealish Sends Message Ahead of Manchester City's Clash Against Aston VillaJack Grealish hints at a possible start against Aston Villa in Manchester City's upcoming match. Grealish, who recently had a heated debate with Pep Guardiola, made a substitute appearance in the previous game against Arsenal. City aims to improve their position in the Premier League table as they face Villa at the Etihad Stadium.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester City to Face Aston Villa in Premier League ClashManchester City will play against Aston Villa in a crucial Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium. City, currently three points behind league leaders Liverpool, cannot afford any more mistakes as they aim to defend their title. Villa, on the other hand, are fighting for a top-four finish and a place in the Champions League. The reverse fixture between the two teams ended in a 1-0 victory for Villa.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »