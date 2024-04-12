Castaways rescued from remote island after making giant 'HELP' sign

Three castaways have been rescued from a tiny remote island in the Pacific Ocean by making the giant ‘HELP’ sign using palm leaves . The mariners were found on Pikelot Atoll, a 450m island part of Micronesia about 860 miles away from Papa New Guinea. The men – all experienced sailors in their 40s – embarked on their voltage from Polowat Atoll to the island in their 20-foot open skiff on Easter Sunday to fish.

But when the niece of the three men hadn’t heard from her uncles in six days, she reported them missing to the Coast Guard in Guam. Braving poor weather conditions and limited resources, the US Coast Guard and Navy combed more than 78,000 square nautical miles to find the men. Finding shipwrecked sailors isn’t exactly an easy thing to do in the seemingly endless blue ocean. But their giant ‘HELP sign’ certainly helped officials find them on Sunday, said Lt. Chelsea Garcia

