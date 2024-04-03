Carole Middleton Supports Kate and Family Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Carole Middleton is following the '3 Rs rule' as she helps Kate, William, and their kids. It's been reported the Princess of Wales' mum has been a rock for her family after Kate's cancer diagnosis, which she announced last month. The future queen is thought to be staying at Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate at the moment along with Prince William and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who are off school for the Easter holidays.

As Kate continues her period of recovery away from the public eye, Carole is reported to have been providing invaluable support to her family. The mum-of-three has been praised for her efforts during a difficult time for the Royal Family, reports the Mirror. A friend of the Middletons told the Independent that Carole has been there with the "three Rs". They said: "She's come to the rescue, provided reassurance, and has been a rock to Catherine and William as they come to terms with the news.

