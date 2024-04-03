Derbyshire Supermarket to Reopen with a Fresh New Look

A Derbyshire supermarket is set to reopen with a "fresh" new look. Aldi in Long Eaton is set to reopen to customers on Thursday, April 4, at 8am, having closed in February. The new-look store offers increased space, dedicated to fresh meat and fish, as well as health and beauty products, beers, wines and spirits, babycare products, and a new and improved ‘Food to Go’ section. This section offers a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for customers.

A spokesperson for the supermarket chain has said that the format has been created to make shopping easier for customers. The store will now have more space and clearer signs to make shopping effortless, as well as doors on its fridges. The store employs 26 people from the local community, and the refurbishment will create additional jobs

