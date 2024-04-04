Carlos Sainz in talks with multiple teams for 2024 F1 season

Sainz is one of 12 drivers on the 2024 F1 grid out of contract at the end of 2024. Along with Fernando Alonso, Sainz is one of the biggest names available for teams to sign for next year.Audi are very interested in Sainz to lead their new project, while Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin are also potential options. Sainz’s stock continues to rise in F1, particularly following his victory at the Australian Grand Prix last time out.
Giving an update on his future in the FIA press conference at the Japanese Grand Prix, Sainz said: “I am talking to a few because that’s what my management team should do when I don’t have a job for next year yet. “Talking to pretty much all of them. It’s just a matter of going into more detail and seeing the more realistic options and what are the best options for me and my future. I don’t have any news for you or anything to say here toda
