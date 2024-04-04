New List of Unclaimed Estates Revealed on gov.uk

A considerable number of Britons might be unknowingly linked to unclaimed estates, as a new list has been published. The latest update has been revealed on gov.uk this week. Finance expert Gary Hemming from ABC Finance has examined the fresh data, shedding light on 'the surprising number of unclaimed assets tied to common surnames such as Smith, Jones, and Brown'. He said the data 'reveals a fascinating landscape of forgotten fortunes'.

Here's a snapshot of the top 10 surnames with unclaimed estates, which might just include your ancestral inheritance: Gary said: 'These figures aren't just numbers; they represent stories, histories, and potential legacies that are waiting to be claimed. With hundreds of estates lingering without rightful owners, the chance that you might be the heir to one of them is not as slim as you might think. 'What makes the data truly intriguing is not just the volume of unclaimed estates but the variety and richness of the assets involved

