Carers of Famous Magpie Molly Hope for Reunion

Carers of famous Molly could soon be reunited with magpie. Staffordshire bull terriers miss their feathered friend. READ MORE: Molly the magpie's carers have revealed they could soon have the world-famous bird back home weeks after he was seized by wildlife rangers. Gold Coast couple Juliette Wells and Reece Mortensen rescued and adopted Molly (who was first thought to be female) in 2020 after he fell from his nest.
Molly quickly became a close friend of the couple's Staffordshire bull terriers Peggy and Ruby, which Ms Wells began documenting on social media, showing the trio cuddling, playing together and the magpie barking like a pup. After garnering more than 2million followers online, several complaints were made to Queensland's Department of Environment, Science and Innovation (DESI) - as it's illegal in the state to keep native wildlife without a permit. The teary-eyed couple were forced to surrender Molly to authorities on March
Molly Magpie Carers Reunion Staffordshire Bull Terriers Social Media
