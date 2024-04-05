Calls for Paid Leave for Unpaid Carers in Northern Ireland

A Co Down mum, who has cared for her husband battling brain cancer and son with Type One diabetes, is backing calls for Stormont to introduce paid leave for the "invisible workforce of unpaid carers ". Helen Todd from Bangor is one of thousands of people providing unpaid care for sick or disabled family members or friends in Northern Ireland . Her husband David, 44, was once a healthy and successful businessman - today he has severe disabilities after suffering a severe acquired brain injury.

David began to have subtle symptoms of forgetting words and having the occasional headache which after a major seizure in July 2017, was found to be caused by a cancerous brain tumour. Meanwhile their son Josh, now 16, was diagnosed with diabetes when he was four

