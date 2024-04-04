New law grants unpaid leave for carers in UK

A legal entitlement to unpaid leave for carers has been hailed as a "huge step forward for millions" ahead of it coming into force on April 6. Carers UK said the new law will apply to more than two million workers in Scotland, England and Wales who have unpaid caring responsibilities . The charity said its past research had found that around 600 people a day give up work so they can care due to a lack of flexibility and support.

Under the Carer's Leave Act, which comes into force this weekend, employees who are carers can take up to a week of unpaid leave every 12 months - equating to five days for most people. Workers are entitled to such leave to give or arrange care for a dependant - not necessarily a family member - who has a physical or mental illness or injury meaning they will need care for more than three months, who has a disability, or who needs care due to old ag

