Care Workers Rally for Equal Pay in Scotland

Care workers employed by councils have been underpaid for too long. Their commitment to working long hours was often taken for granted while other local authority staff were rewarded with higher wages. The disparity in pay between jobs traditionally done by men and those by women was obvious for years – but bosses did their best to ignore the issue. A long battle saw Glasgow City Council reach a landmark settlement with female staff on equal pay .

But it is unlikely to be the last local authority that will have to dig deep to settle equal pay claims. Care workers employed by three local authorities will today rally in George Square in a show of defiance. They have taken strike action as they feel their labour is not being properly rewarded. But this action goes beyond a standard pay dispute. These care workers feel they have been undervalued for years. The battle for equal pay won’t be settled tomorrow but councils should be negotiating in good faith now. Local authorities are already struggling to balance the books but that’s not the workers’ fault. Years of real-terms funding cuts passed on by Holyrood are. And the grim financial situation facing town halls has been compounded by the determination of SNP ministers to freeze council tax year after year. The Scottish Government has a role to play in resolving equal pay disputes. It can’t sit back as councils struggle to deal with the consequences of past mistakes

