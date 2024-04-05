New Tax Bands in Scotland Result in Higher Payments for Some Workers

On Saturday, new tax bands will come in that will see the minority of Scottish workers (around 49%) pay more than they would if they were living in England . For the majority of these, the difference is minor. Divergence begins for those earning £28,850 and above, according to the Scottish Fiscal Commission. Those earning £30,000 will be paying £11 more per year than they would in England , while people on £40,000 will pay £111 more annually.

In Scotland, people get free university tuition, free prescriptions, and a range of benefits such as the Scottish Child Payment which are not available south of the Border. However, Scottish Labour’s new campaign slogan claims 1.5 million Scots will be “paying more to get less”., the SNP is not on the side of working people. Under both the SNP and the Tories, Scots are paying more and getting less – while taxes keep rising, so too do NHS waiting list

Scotland Tax Bands Workers Payments England Divergence Scottish Labour SNP Tories Benefits University Tuition Prescriptions Scottish Child Payment NHS Waiting Lists

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SunScotNational / 🏆 49. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New energy scheme can help people in lower Council Tax bands save £400 on billsHouseholds can check online if they qualify for support from the Great British Insulation Scheme online.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

New energy scheme could help households in certain Council Tax bands save £400The Great British Insulation Scheme could help you save money on your energy bills

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

The Unfairness of Council Tax: A New Version of the Poll TaxThe replacement of the Poll Tax, Council Tax, is criticized for its unfairness and failure to properly compensate for differences in income and wealth.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Scotland's new hate crime law comes into effect - what to know about new rulesThe Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act officially came into force on April 1 after being passed by MSPs back in 2021.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Scots 'die younger' as health in Scotland 'getting worse' says Public Health ScotlandPublic Health Scotland callled for a preventative approach to be taken, saying the burden of disease from an ageing population is likely to grow.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Scotland's Health Declining Despite Past Progress, Says Public Health ScotlandThe head of Public Health Scotland warns that Scotland's health is worsening despite previous improvements. He emphasizes the need for a preventative approach due to the growing burden of disease from an ageing population. The CEO made these remarks in an article for the think tank Reform Scotland. Recent data shows a decline in life expectancy, and the PHS boss highlights the importance of addressing poverty, work, education, housing, climate change, and racism for better health outcomes.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »