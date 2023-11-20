Carbon Fiber Wheels: Performance Without Breaking the Bank

Lighter and stiffer than aluminum, carbon fiber wheels optimize power transfer for quicker acceleration that’s especially noticeable in sprints and sudden bursts of speed. Vibration damping properties also result in better overall bike handling; a smoother ride and a more nimble feel makes it easy to maneuver the bike. The only downside? Cost. If you’re going to make any upgrade to your bike, a carbon wheelset is typically one of the first things a mechanic will recommend.

Conveniently, it’s also the second priciest piece of your bike, after the frame (sometimes more). It’s not unheard of to spend well over $1,000 per wheel for a quality set of carbon wheels. But what if carbon wheels didn’t have to break the bank? Xiamen-based Elitewheels is proving that you don’t have to sacrifice performance for a lower price on carbon wheels. Ten years ago, carbon wheel manufacturing was still fairly new to China. Other countries in Asia had largely cornered the market on carbon wheel production, and it wasn’t until the late 2000s that Chinese factories started operation





