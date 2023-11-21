The SNOO cot: The high-tech crib loved by celebrities and parents alike

You don't have to be a parent to have heard of the SNOO cot. This impressive piece of baby tech (because it's so much more than just a cot) has received a lot of attention, in part because of the list of its hugely famous fans – everyone from Beyoncé to Gigi Hadid – but also thanks to the rave reviews it has amassed across the board. Many parents say it's almost like having a 'virtual nanny', making life much easier and – crucially – ensuring everyone gets as much sleep as they can.

For the uninitiated, a SNOO crib is basically a bassinet that responds to your baby with a gentle rocking motions and soothing sounds. Designed by Dr Harvey Karp, a paediatrician, child development expert and founder of Happiest Baby, it features a special sleep sack you can zip your baby into, acting as a fuss-free swaddle. It is suitable from birth up to six months. Outfitted with sensors, the SNOO cot detects when your baby wakes, automatically soothing them back to sleep with its gentle rocking motion and soft white noise to mimic the sounds and motions of the wom





