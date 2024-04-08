Call Lane Social Named County Winner at National Pub & Bar Awards

Call Lane Social has been named the County Winner at the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards . The bar was recognized for its excellence in design, service, style of offer , marketing, and investment. It will now compete for the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year title, which will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on June 26.

Call Lane Social County Winner National Pub & Bar Awards Customer Journey Design Service Style Of Offer Marketing Investment

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LeedsNews / 🏆 48. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Local Pub Crowned Nottingham Camra's Pub of the YearThe Horse & Jockey in Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, has been named as Nottingham Camra's Pub of the Year for four consecutive years. The pub offers a variety of real ales, including locally brewed ones, and is known for its welcoming atmosphere and regular events. Residents have expressed their delight and praised the pub for its deserving title.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Pub apartments and ‘village hub’ plan for pub site is thrown outPlans to build new apartments at a pub have been scuppered after council planners described the scheme as an ‘overdevelopment’.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Nottinghamshire pub crowned Pub of the Year for the sixth timeA Nottinghamshire pub called the Final Whistle has been crowned Pub of the Year for the sixth time. The pub is known for its real ale and traditional British atmosphere.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

The Cheshire pub named 'Pub of the Year' which serves punters free cheese boardThe family-run pub has won the award for the second year in a row

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Rangers pub The Bristol Bar make 'important announcement' ahead of Old Firm gameThe Bristol Bar, on Duke Street, have shared information on how fans could get tickets to watch the game from their boozer as the Old Firm rivals go head to head in a Scottish Premiership clash.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Price of four drinks in Temple Bar pub in Dublin slammed as 'outrageous'The receipt at the Oliver St John Gogarty pub in Dublin's Temple Bar area came to an eye-watering 47.70 for two pints of Guinness, a vodka and a pint of Kilkenny

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »