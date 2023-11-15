Businesses in Comber targeted in recent break-ins

A number of businesses in Comber have been targeted in recent days as one cafe owner says it is just another slap in the face at a difficult time for businesses. A supermarket, a restaurant and a coffee shop have all been among the victims of the break ins over the last week which have occurred in and around the Square in the Co Down town. One of the businesses had a member of staff threatened with a crowbar on Monday night past as they were forced to hand over the contents of their till.

The Sugar Cane Bistro is one of those businesses which has been targeted, and says a sum of cash was taken from its till, while the business had to close its doors on Monday after damage was caused by those who entered the premises. Cafe owner Peter McCleery says two people were acting suspiciously in the early hours of Monday morning before a planter was thrown through the window of his property

