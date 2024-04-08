British Man Completes Epic Africa Run and Treats Himself to Strawberry Daiquiri

A British man who has been running the length of Africa in a mammoth challenge which has seen him survive a gunpoint robbery and a kidnapping has finally treated himself to a long awaited strawberry daiquiri after crossing the finish line in Tunisia . Russ Cook, an extreme marathon runner who calls himself 'Hardest Geezer' on social media, has covered around 10,000 miles and crossed 16 countries from South Africa to Tunisia across 352 days, completing the equivalent of 386 marathons.

The 27-year-old, from Worthing, West Sussex, crossed the border into Tunisia on Thursday night and finally reached the finish line in Ras Angela, the country's most northerly point, at 4.40pm on Sunday afternoon. As he was embraced by loved ones and supporters, he put his hands on his head in disbelief before saluting and flexing his muscles on top of a cliff overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. He then walked down to the sea and cooled off by taking a dip. 'I'm a bit tired. I'm a little bit tired,' he admitted as he stood topless in the water. As one man joked 'let's get you a strawberry daiquiri, Cook replied: 'Yeah, let's f*** off'. The runner has often joked about having the frozen cocktail as a reward for his epic effort. Speaking to Sky News at the finish line, the endurance athlete said: 'I'm pretty tire

