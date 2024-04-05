British Billionaire Joe Lewis Avoids Jail Time in Insider Trading Case

British billionaire and former Tottenham Hotspurs FC owner Joe Lewis avoided jail time as he appeared in US court to face sentencing for insider trading charges in New York Thursday. Lewis, 87, pleaded guilty to 'brazen' insider trading and conspiracy charges in January, admitting to sharing insider secrets about publicly traded companies with several individuals. Under US sentencing guidelines, Lewis, worth approximately $6.

2 billion, faced 18 months to two years behind bars but he escaped jail time as Judge Jessica Clarke instead handed down a sentence of three years probation and $5million fine after prosecutors urged for leniency. Wearing a patch over his eye for a 'serious condition' his lawyers said required surgery back in his native London, Lewis appeared very much the frail old man both the prosecution and the defense argued wouldn't survive incarceratio

