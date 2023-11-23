Brazil suffers third consecutive defeat in World Cup qualifier against Argentina

The final scoreline read Brazil 0 Argentina 1, a third World Cup group qualifier defeat in a row for Brazil but this time they can count themselves very unlucky. The game delayed by half an hour after fighting between the two sets of fans as the national anthems were played, when the game eventually kicked off (at 1am UK time in early hours of Wednesday) the friction carried onto the pitch.

Both teams were getting stuck in but you couldn’t help thinking the referee massively favoured the visitors, 26 fouls given against Brazil and only 16 against Argentina, whilst three yellows and a red (more of that later…) for the home side, yet somehow not a single card for the visitor





