Find out moreEngland beat Argentina 27-10 in their opening Pool D match on 9 SeptemberWith it being the final game of England's 2023 World Cup campaign.Marcus Smith returns to full-back after missing the defeat by the Springboks and Henry Arundell is recalled on the wing as two of eight changes.

England captain Owen Farrell says online abuse of team-mate Tom Curry for reporting an alleged on-pitch racial slur is"unacceptable". "You are dealing with a human being, just because you are saying stuff on your phone or behind a screen doesn't make it acceptable.

South Africa face the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup final in Paris on Saturday from 20:00 BST, with Mbonambi set to start the game.On the opening weekend of the tournament, fans were sheltering under the awnings of fast-food outlets at the Stade de France to escape the UV and 32C heat. headtopics.com

It's been an even longer campaign for England's players who came into camp at the start of June, very nearly five months ago.It was not so close for Argentina as they were hammered 44-6 by New Zealand.England fell agonisingly short of beating South Africa to reach the World Cup final.However, an RG Snyman try 10 minutes from time cut the underdogs' lead to 15-13 before the Boks' scrum power earned Handre Pollard the match-winning penalty in the 77th minute.

