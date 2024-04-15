Bournemouth Beach Crowned UK's Best Beach on Tripadvisor

There are plenty of beautiful beaches across the UK but there's one in particular that is proving particularly popular for people looking for a trip to the coast. Bournemouth Beach , with its colourful beach huts, golden sands and sparkling waters, has been crowned the UK's ' best beach ' on Tripadvisor .
Budget-friendly accommodation is plentiful, with hotel stays starting from £40 a night on Kayak, and HolidayCottages offering beautiful homes for week-long stays. Premier Inn and Travelodge also have several hotels in the area, with rooms sometimes available from as little as £35 a night during flash sales.For those wanting to make the most of their time on the golden sands, beach huts are available for hire, providing stunning views of the British coast.
One delighted visitor shared their experience: "Omg, what a spectacular beach. Beautiful golden sands and miles long. As spring, weather not perfect beach weather but sunny day, dogs loving the beach and very relaxing walk along great promenade. Best beach in UK."
