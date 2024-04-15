Bournemouth Beach Crowned UK's Best Beach on Tripadvisor

There are plenty of beautiful beaches across the UK but there's one in particular that is proving particularly popular for people looking for a trip to the coast. Bournemouth Beach , with its colourful beach huts, golden sands and sparkling waters, has been crowned the UK's ' best beach ' on Tripadvisor .

Budget-friendly accommodation is plentiful, with hotel stays starting from £40 a night on Kayak, and HolidayCottages offering beautiful homes for week-long stays. Premier Inn and Travelodge also have several hotels in the area, with rooms sometimes available from as little as £35 a night during flash sales.For those wanting to make the most of their time on the golden sands, beach huts are available for hire, providing stunning views of the British coast.

One delighted visitor shared their experience: "Omg, what a spectacular beach. Beautiful golden sands and miles long. As spring, weather not perfect beach weather but sunny day, dogs loving the beach and very relaxing walk along great promenade. Best beach in UK."

Bournemouth Beach UK Best Beach Tripadvisor Seaside Resort Accommodation Affordability

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jet2 adds new Bulgarian resort to East Midlands Airport destinationsThe town boasts three beaches - Central Beach, Harmanite Beach, and a wild beach at Dyuni

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

UK's 'best beach' has colourful beach huts, golden sands and warm watersBournemouth Beach has been named the UK's best beach on Tripadvisor, and it's not hard to see why with its colourful beach huts, golden sands and swim-friendly waters

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Man guilty of raping 15-year-old girl on Bournemouth beachHe raped her on a busy summer's day in 2021.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Remote Scottish island beach with miles of white sand crowned 'best in Scotland'Just in time for the start of April, a UK travel website has named one beach on a remote Scottish island as the 'best' in the country — and its views need to be seen to be believed.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Todmorden Beach: The history behind Yorkshire's hidden beach - 1,100ft above sea levelTodmorden in Calderdale is a 50-mile drive from Blackpool, while the fastest route to Scarborough requires an additional 60 miles of driving in the other direction.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

The tiny beach hidden in a cave you can only get to by boat – and it’s just a few hours from the UK...Europe’s best beaches according to Tripadvisor

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »