Chelsea's Manager Urges Young Squad to Compete

Chelsea 's manager lays down the law to his young squad on Monday evening and head coach Mauricio Pochettino wants his team to show a willingness to compete that was missing in the

“We have enough talent to win games,” he said. “But the most difficult thing in Premier League is another phase, when you don’t have the ball. When you don’t have the ball, you need to have the balls. Understand? To have the balls to recover the ball.” Pochettino cited Oli McBurnie’s equaliser for the Blades in the third minute of added time as an example. “We need to all feel very disappointed because did you see the goal? We lose one challenge. We lose the second, the third and the four and the five. And then we concede in the same action. And that was the last minute of the game.

“It’s about having the capacity to go there and to say, ‘We are a winner, I’m going to win this challenge, I’m going to be strong, I’m going to defend, I’m going to not concede a goal.’ That is not more than capacity, you know, mentality, and all being together.”, but he admitted that he cannot be on the pitch to set a personal example for his young players. “I think it’s about training and trying to show the way that we need to compete and then they need to deliver on the pitch,” he said.

Chelsea Manager Young Squad Competitiveness Premier League Recover The Ball Defend

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pochettino tells Chelsea flops to ‘have some balls’ and turn poor form aroundChelsea's manager lays down the law to his young squad

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Former Liverpool star urges club to consider Gareth Southgate as next manager after Jurgen KloppThe former reds defender has made a bold choice.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Manchester United Manager Calls Up Young Talent for Bournemouth ClashManchester United manager Erik ten Hag has called up young striker Ethan Wheatley for the first team squad for the match against Bournemouth. Wheatley has been impressive for United's U18 side this season, including scoring a hat-trick in a recent victory against Liverpool.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

West Ham Manager Fumes at Disallowed Goal in Defeat to ChelseaWest Ham manager Rehanne Skinner expresses frustration over a wrongly disallowed goal in their 2-0 loss against Chelsea, as the assistant referee flagged the Hammers forward as offside despite replays showing she was onside.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Chelsea: Boehly to ‘welcome’ ex-manager’s return with ‘great enthusiasm’ amid Pochettino sack talkChelsea could reportedly 'welcome' the return of one of their former managers in the summer with Mauricio Pochettino coming under increasing pressure.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Chelsea’s next manager Sonia Bompastor is three-time Champions League winner who shares outstanding record...Chelsea women’s coach Emma Hayes pushes Arsenal women’s manager Jonas Eidvall in heated exchange at full-time of the Conti Cup final

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »