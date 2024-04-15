Chelsea's Manager Urges Young Squad to Compete

Chelsea 's manager lays down the law to his young squad on Monday evening and head coach Mauricio Pochettino wants his team to show a willingness to compete that was missing in the
“We have enough talent to win games,” he said. “But the most difficult thing in Premier League is another phase, when you don’t have the ball. When you don’t have the ball, you need to have the balls. Understand? To have the balls to recover the ball.” Pochettino cited Oli McBurnie’s equaliser for the Blades in the third minute of added time as an example. “We need to all feel very disappointed because did you see the goal? We lose one challenge. We lose the second, the third and the four and the five. And then we concede in the same action. And that was the last minute of the game.
“It’s about having the capacity to go there and to say, ‘We are a winner, I’m going to win this challenge, I’m going to be strong, I’m going to defend, I’m going to not concede a goal.’ That is not more than capacity, you know, mentality, and all being together.”, but he admitted that he cannot be on the pitch to set a personal example for his young players. “I think it’s about training and trying to show the way that we need to compete and then they need to deliver on the pitch,” he said.
