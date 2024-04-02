Bird on train tracks causes rush-hour disruption at Brighton station

A bird trespassing on train tracks at Brighton station caused an hour and a half of rush-hour disruption on Tuesday. ThamesLink was forced to close three platforms for about half an hour from 7pm while power was switched off and the herring gull was removed. Journeys affected included Brighton to London services and the Gatwick Express, with total disruptions lasting until about 8.20pm.

The rail operator posted on X, formerly Twitter, about the delay and advised travellers to allow an extra 20 minutes to complete journeys because of the presence of an “endangered species of bird (herring gull)”.We do apologise for any inconvenience this has caused to people travelling on the network this evening but we're glad this had a happy ending. 👏Several people replied to Thameslink asking if the post was a late April Fool joke, and questioning whether herring gulls are actually endangere

