Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall opens up about knee surgery

Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall has admitted to 'not feeling 100%' following knee surgery last year. Best known for playing Tyrone Dobbs in the ITV soap since 1998, he recently split from his co-star girlfriend Tish Merry, who played Steph Britton. They met on set back in 2014 and started dating in 2019 when she left her role. The breakup occurred just months after having an operation to fix an ACL injury.

The ACL, or anterior cruciate ligament, crosses in the middle of the knee and connects the thighbone to the shinbone to stabilise your joint. It can be injured in a variety of ways, usually by stopping suddenly or changing momentum when running or cycling. At the time, he shared a picture of himself in bed with his leg propped up, noting that the surgery was his leg and would require nine to twelve months of rehabilitation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MetroUK / 🏆 13. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall opens up about knee surgeryCoronation Street actor Alan Halsall has admitted to 'not feeling 100%' following knee surgery last year. Best known for playing Tyrone Dobbs in the ITV soap since 1998, he recently split from his co-star girlfriend Tish Merry, who played Steph Britton.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Corrie's Alan Halsall responds to 'chopper' quip as he enjoys the races in styleThe Tyron Dobbs actor has seemingly become known for his extravagant arrival at a number of major annual horse racing events

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Corrie's Alan Halsall shares 'reality' of co-star 'brother' after 'spoilt' claimThe actor, who plays Tyrone Dobbs in the ITV soap, dubbed Andy Whyment his 'brother' as he marked a special occasion

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Corrie's Alan Halsall says he's 'not 100%' as he's seen with daughterThe ITV soap's Tyrone Dobbs actor shared an honest before sharing a sweet tribute to his daughter

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Corrie star supported after 'not 100%' admissionAlan Halsall provided an insight into his Easter weekend

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Coronation Street's Chesney Brown actor has two siblings who appeared on soapSam Aston has played Chesney Brown on Coronation Street since 2003, but he's not the only member of his family to have appeared on the ITV soap – his siblings have too

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »