Billy Joel's 100th Madison Square Garden concert cut short by CBS

Billy Joel fans were left furious with CBS after their broadcast of the legend's 100th consecutive Madison Square Garden concert was cut short to make way for local news . To make matters worse, the 74-year-old was in the middle of his best-known song, Piano Man , when the transition was made.
The channel had understandably been giving their broadcast of the special performance the big build-up, but had already had to start showing it late after coverage of Scottie Scheffler's Masters win overran. While seemingly not the case in all locations, viewers in eastern and central time zones also missed some of the end of the gig as Joel was about to go into the final verse of his iconic hit, according to X account @awefulannouncing. They coined Joel's lyrics to say: 'Evidently, CBS was no longer in the mood for a melody
Billy Joel CBS Madison Square Garden Concert Local News Interruption Piano Man Scottie Scheffler Masters Backlash
