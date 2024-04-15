Billy Joel's 100th Madison Square Garden concert cut short by CBS

Billy Joel fans were left furious with CBS after their broadcast of the legend's 100th consecutive Madison Square Garden concert was cut short to make way for local news . To make matters worse, the 74-year-old was in the middle of his best-known song, Piano Man , when the transition was made.

The channel had understandably been giving their broadcast of the special performance the big build-up, but had already had to start showing it late after coverage of Scottie Scheffler's Masters win overran. While seemingly not the case in all locations, viewers in eastern and central time zones also missed some of the end of the gig as Joel was about to go into the final verse of his iconic hit, according to X account @awefulannouncing. They coined Joel's lyrics to say: 'Evidently, CBS was no longer in the mood for a melody

Billy Joel CBS Madison Square Garden Concert Local News Interruption Piano Man Scottie Scheffler Masters Backlash

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Billy Joel fans slam CBS for cutting singer off during Piano ManCBS were showing a recording of his 100th straight MSG concert. As the 74-year-old built up to Piano Man's final verse, many regions' broadcasts cut away to local news.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Billy Joel fans slam CBS for cutting singer off during Piano ManCBS were showing a recording of his 100th straight MSG concert. As the 74-year-old built up to Piano Man's final verse, many regions' broadcasts cut away to local news.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Billy Joel's four marriages and blended family at 74, including exes Christie Brinkley and moreThe 'Piano Man' singer made waves with his The 100th: Live at Madison Square Garden concert

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

'Beautiful' great-grandmother's special wish ahead of 100th birthdayKathleen Ford is an 'exceptional, maternal mother' and 'very sophisticated'

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Royal Mail new stamps launched to mark 100th anniversaryRoyal Mail's special stamps have helped to celebrate significant events in the UK’s history

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

World War II veteran commemorated as heroic saviour of City Hall on 100th birthdayCardiff Council has honoured a man who saved City Hall from destruction when he tackled a bomb dropped on its roof during a German air raid during World War II.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »