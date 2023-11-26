Billy Joel earns 'cool dad points' after taking daughters to see Taylor Swift

Billy Joel revealed he earned 'cool dad points' after taking his two daughters to see Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour stop in Florida earlier this year in April. The Piano Man singer, 74 - who announced he will end his residency at Madison Square Garden in July 2024 - recalled the special night both his children were able to both see and meet the Bad Blood songstress.

The music artist shares daughters Della Rose, eight, and Remy Anne, six, with wife Alexis Roderick - whom he tied the knot with in 2015. Joel admitted he 'got very cool Dad points' after taking his little ones to Swift's Tampa stop while talking to People at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame - which opened an exhibit in his honor on Friday. The star also gushed about Taylor and her performance, stating, 'Oh, she's great. She's really very good. We're going to probably go see her again





