Scouting For Girls concert in Leeds

Last night I became the fifth member of Scouting For Girls and I think it made all my dreams come true. My favourite band growing up took to the Leeds O2 Academy on Thursday (November 23) night and what a night it was. Scouting for Girls played to the sold out venue of people reliving their early naughties dreams. For anyone who knows me, they know how much I LOVE Scouting For Girls, in fact they have been on my list of bands to see forever - and I've been to a lot of gigs.

So, last night I pretty much completed life in Leeds. Some 16 years after Heartbeat got released I still listen to it on repeat, its my guilty pleasure, so hearing it live last night was everything. Read more: Leeds Festival 2024 line up announced Firstly, I couldn't believe how many people had turned out to see Scouting For Girls on a Thursday night in Leeds. The O2 was packed out. I'd been to see Chase & Status just a few weeks early and it was at half the capacity. You couldn't move - but that's the joys of a gig righ





leedslivenews » / 🏆 118. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREVIEW: Busted and guests Scouting For Girls at Millennium Square Leeds 2024Chart-topping pop-punk icons Busted with special guests Scouting For Girls play Millennium Square Leeds next summer – here’s how to get tickets!

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Busted announce huge outdoor Leeds summer 2024 showBusted will be supported by Scouting For Girls in Leeds

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Farke's Struijk fury, Champ rival scouting and Leeds United moments missedLeeds United saw off Queens Park Rangers in the Championship at Elland Road with a 1-0 win thanks to a goal from Crysencio Summerville and here are some of the moments you may have missed

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Leeds United striker hits goalscoring form after £200k transfer as scouting success continuesLeeds United youngster Lewis Pirie has contributed to five goals for club and country since arriving at Thorp Arch from Aberdeen over the summer.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Sporting director claims Leeds United on recent scouting mission for 6ft 6in Swedish goalkeeperMjällby AIF sporting director Hasse Larsson has told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen that Leeds United were among a handful of clubs to have been scouting 21-year-old goalkeeper Noel Törnqvist in person last weekend.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Leeds United interest in young Swedish goalkeeper confirmed after scouting tripA look at the latest Leeds United transfer rumours

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »