Biden campaign raises over $90m in March

US President Joe Biden ’s re-election campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) have said they raised more than 90 million dollars (£71 million) in March and ended the year’s first quarter with 192 million-plus dollars (£152 million) in cash on hand .The Biden campaign and its affiliated entities reported collecting 187 million dollars (£148 million) from January through March and said that 96% of all donations were less than 200 dollars (£158).
President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton participate in a fundraising event at Radio City Music Hall on March 28 in New York (Alex Brandon/AP) That total was bolstered by the 26 million-plus dollars (£20.5 million) that Mr Biden reported raising from a March 28 event at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan that featured former US presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinto
Joe Biden Re-Election Campaign Democratic National Committee Fundraising Donations Cash On Hand
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »
Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »