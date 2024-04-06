Biden campaign raises over $90m in March

US President Joe Biden ’s re-election campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) have said they raised more than 90 million dollars (£71 million) in March and ended the year’s first quarter with 192 million-plus dollars (£152 million) in cash on hand .The Biden campaign and its affiliated entities reported collecting 187 million dollars (£148 million) from January through March and said that 96% of all donations were less than 200 dollars (£158).

President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton participate in a fundraising event at Radio City Music Hall on March 28 in New York (Alex Brandon/AP) That total was bolstered by the 26 million-plus dollars (£20.5 million) that Mr Biden reported raising from a March 28 event at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan that featured former US presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinto

Joe Biden Re-Election Campaign Democratic National Committee Fundraising Donations Cash On Hand

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Irish Leader Urges ‘Bombs to Stop’ in Gaza in St. Patrick’s Day Speech That Moves Biden to TearsTaoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks to President Joe Biden at the White House, March 17, 2024.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

Why Biden Proposed a UN Ceasefire Resolution That Was Vetoed by Russia and ChinaPresident Joe Biden speaks at the Intel Ocotillo Campus in Chandler, Arizona, on March 20, 2024.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

Dorset's Big Picture: 4 March - 10 March 2024Showcasing the best images sent to us from around Dorset.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Berkshire's Big Picture: 4 March - 10 March 2024Showcasing the best images sent to us from around Berkshire.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Oxfordshire's Big Picture: 4 March - 10 March 2024Showcasing the best images sent to us from around Oxfordshire.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Berkshire weekly round-up: 2 March - 8 March 2024A story about Theresa May's decision to step down as an MP was among our most read this week.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »