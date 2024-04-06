LookFantastic April Edit: Holiday-Ready Beauty Essentials at a Bargain Price

There’s nothing better than saving on luxury skincare and makeup, and LookFantastic has just dropped its April edit which contains six holiday-ready beauty essentials worth over £61. Bursting with goodies from Elemis , Rituals , Paradoxx , Ciaté London , BeautyPro and Mugler , it’s the perfect way to prep your skin and hydrate your hair in time for summer - and it’s priced at just £15.
The beauty edit is also ideal for trips away as it contains four handy travel-sized beauty goodies which easily fit inside your hand luggage or toiletry bag. You can pick it up for £15, or if you sign up for a 12-month subscription, you’ll get the box for £13, and discover six new beauty essentials worth over £50 each month - great for building your beauty collectio
