Benfica Manager Reiterates Openness to Signing Alvaro Fernandez on Permanent Deal

Benfica manager Roger Schmidt reiterated 'everything is open' when asked whether his club are planning to sign Alvaro Fernandez on a permanent deal from Manchester United .

Fernandez joined United from Real Madrid in September 2020 after failing to agree a contract extension and began to make excellent progress in the academy.ALSO READ: 'It's a fact' - Diogo Dalot admits to major problem Many fans wanted Fernandez to be kept around the United squad, but he was shipped out to Granada on loan before being recalled from that spell and sent to Benfica.

"He hasn’t played much in the last few weeks because Aursnes has been doing really well in that position, but he’s a very talented player.

