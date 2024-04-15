Newcastle United Becomes Favorites for Premier League Top Six Spot

Submitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read ourSubmitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read ourAn interesting Saturday set of results in the top tier.
So how have the punters and bookies reacted to Newcastle United hammering Tottenham and the other outcomes of rivals in PL matches this weekend?So a massive shift, Newcastle United are now favourites to get that top six spot, moving ahead of Man U in both the Premier League table and in the bookies odds.
Premier League Newcastle United Top Six Favorites Manchester United
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »