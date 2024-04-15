Newcastle United Becomes Favorites for Premier League Top Six Spot

Submitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read ourSubmitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read ourAn interesting Saturday set of results in the top tier.

So how have the punters and bookies reacted to Newcastle United hammering Tottenham and the other outcomes of rivals in PL matches this weekend?So a massive shift, Newcastle United are now favourites to get that top six spot, moving ahead of Man U in both the Premier League table and in the bookies odds.

Premier League Newcastle United Top Six Favorites Manchester United

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NUFCTheMag / 🏆 124. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The race for Premier League top six is now on - Newcastle United to overhaul Manchester UnitedThe Mag

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

It is like blaming Kevin Keegan for Newcastle United not winning the Premier LeagueThe reality is... It is like blaming Kevin Keegan for Newcastle United not winning the Premier League.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Chances of Newcastle United members getting Premier League tickets in ballotsTotal joke - Chances of Newcastle United members getting Premier League tickets in ballots

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Premier League Hall of Fame official announcement – 15 nominations includes 4 former Newcastle United players15 nominations includes 4 former Newcastle United players - Premier League Hall of Fame official announcement

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Premier League players who have been fouled the most this season - Includes Newcastle United starsThe Mag

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

What Newcastle United need to try and get back into Premier League top four next seasonThe Mag

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »