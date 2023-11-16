BBC Two's new series Union explores the history of the United Kingdom, delving into issues of national identity, social class and inequality spanning centuries. It's a series steeped in vivid imagery, from art to maps and everything in between – and it needed a rich set of motion graphics that struck just the right tone. Lux Aeterna completed all GFX across the four-part series that began airing on BBC Two on 2nd October 2023.

The relationship with both David and the director Francis Welch was already well established, as our Creative Director and Co-founder, Rob Hifle, has collaborated with both on different projects in the past

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: CREATİVEBLOQ »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.