Trans activist feels bullied by Woman's Hour presenter over language choice

The transgender boss of an endometriosis charity says she felt bullied, bruised and upset when Women's Hour presenter Emma Barnett asked why she didn't use the word 'woman' to describe sufferers of the female-only disease. Steph Richards, 71, who sparked controversy this week being appointed to the top job at Endometriosis South Coast, fueled a pile-on of Ms Barnett after appearing on the show. During the interview, the radio host, who is one of 1.

5million UK sufferers of the disease, questioned Richards on her suitability for the role and any problems with her being in the position. And in an exchange listeners praised as 'defending biological reality' Ms Barnett pushed on why the CEO had not used the word 'woman' in her charity statement. The interview prompted Richards to later post on X, formerly Twitter: 'Did Emma Bartlett (sic) want to talk about #endo or the word 'woman'? 'A missed chance I suspect, to raise awareness of this truly awful diseas

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYSPORTSNEWS: Emma Hayes to become head coach of US women's teamChelsea manager Emma Hayes will join the United States women's team as head coach after the 2023/24 Women's Super League season. She will start two months before the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Interim head coach Twila Kilgore will become an assistant coach under Hayes.

Source: SkySportsNews | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Abusive Ex-Boyfriend Jailed for Terrorising WomanA woman wept with relief after her abusive ex-boyfriend was jailed for terrorising her. Ricky Coddington, who had a history of abusing former girlfriends, was found guilty of controlling and coercive behaviour and common assault. He was sentenced to three years in prison and received a restraining order.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Woman addresses killer driver in court after losing her mum in 118mph crashA woman who lost her mum in a horror 118mph crash bravely addressed the killer driver in court. Amanda Holmes, who survived the smash, told Trent Simm that the speed he was driving was 'unbelievably disgusting' and that her mother 'never stood a chance'.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Sydney Sweeney Debuts as Spider-Woman in Madame Web TrailerEuphoria star Sydney Sweeney is seen in her Spider-Woman costume for the first time in the thrilling new trailer for Madame Web. The movie follows the story of Cassandra Webb, a paramedic who gains the ability to see into the future after a near-death experience. As she embraces her powers, she forms a connection with three other women, including Julia Carpenter, played by Sydney Sweeney.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Woman savaged by dangerous dog criticizes lenient punishment for carersA woman left with life changing injuries after being attacked by a dangerous dog criticizes the five-year bans given to the animal's carers for owning or controlling animals.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Woman sentenced for engaging in sexual activity with patientJill McLaren, a woman working at a secure clinic, has been sentenced for engaging in sexual activity with a patient. She received unpaid work, supervision, and a restriction of movement.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »