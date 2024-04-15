Bayern Munich Reportedly Approaches Zinedine Zidane for Managerial Role

Bayern Munich have reportedly made an initial approach to Zinedine Zidane to become their next manager amid continued links with Manchester United .
United have been listed as a possible destination for Zidane over the last three years, ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge. Even in the two years since Erik ten Hag was appointed, reports have continued to link Zidane with potentially taking over as the Reds manager in the near future. READ MORE: Erik ten Hag may need to be sacked before FA Cup final - even if he gets Manchester United thereBayern have been searching for a new manager ever since it was confirmed that Thomas Tuchel would be departing at the end of the campaign. The weekend saw it confirmed that Bayer Leverkusen had won the Bundesliga title for the first time in their history, which also ended a run of 11 consecutive championships from 2013.
Reports emerged back in February claiming that Sir Jim Ratcliffe had identified Zidane as a potential successor to Ten Hag. MEN Sport reported at the time that Ratcliffe was not completely convinced to keep Ten Hag as the club's manager beyond this season.
Bayern Munich Zinedine Zidane Manager Manchester United
