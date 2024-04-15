Bayern Munich Reportedly Approaches Zinedine Zidane for Managerial Role

Bayern Munich have reportedly made an initial approach to Zinedine Zidane to become their next manager amid continued links with Manchester United .

United have been listed as a possible destination for Zidane over the last three years, ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge. Even in the two years since Erik ten Hag was appointed, reports have continued to link Zidane with potentially taking over as the Reds manager in the near future. READ MORE: Erik ten Hag may need to be sacked before FA Cup final - even if he gets Manchester United thereBayern have been searching for a new manager ever since it was confirmed that Thomas Tuchel would be departing at the end of the campaign. The weekend saw it confirmed that Bayer Leverkusen had won the Bundesliga title for the first time in their history, which also ended a run of 11 consecutive championships from 2013.

Reports emerged back in February claiming that Sir Jim Ratcliffe had identified Zidane as a potential successor to Ten Hag. MEN Sport reported at the time that Ratcliffe was not completely convinced to keep Ten Hag as the club's manager beyond this season.

Bayern Munich Zinedine Zidane Manager Manchester United Real Madrid

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bayern Munich Contacts Zinedine Zidane as Potential ManagerBayern Munich has reached out to former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane as they search for a replacement for Thomas Tuchel. Despite a disappointing Bundesliga season, Bayern is still competing in the Champions League.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

I played alongside Zinedine Zidane - I can see him going to Man UnitedZinedine Zidane has been tipped to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Zinedine Zidane draws Jude Bellingham comparisons with stunning display for Real Madrid Legends...Zinedine Zidane draws Jude Bellingham comparisons as he rolls back the years with stunning display for Real Madrid Legends

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Zinedine Zidane names the three things that must happen at Man Utd before he takes jobZinedine Zidane has been linked with the Man Utd job.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Liverpool could appoint Zinedine Zidane in ‘surprise’ twistThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Man Utd sent Zinedine Zidane update as fresh competitor emergesLatest Manchester United news and gossip as Zinedine Zidane has reportedly been approached for a potential new job amid continued links with a move to Old Trafford

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »