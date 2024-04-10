Assaulting a Shopworker to Become Separate Criminal Offence

Assault ing a shopworker is to be made a separate criminal offence after the Government U-turned in the face of a long-running campaign. Ministers had previously ruled out legislating to create a new offence, saying in response to a parliamentary petition in October they did not think it was “required or will be most effective”. But on Wednesday, Rishi Sunak announced that his Government would be amending its Criminal Justice Bill to bring in the new offence.

The Prime Minister said he was ‘sending a message’ to people who assault retail staff (Danny Lawson/PA) He said: “I am sending a message to those criminals – whether they are serious organised criminal gangs, repeat offenders or opportunistic thieves – who think they can get away with stealing from these local businesses or abusing shopworkers, enough is enough. “Our local shops are the lifeblood of our communities, and they must be free to trade without the threat of crime or abuse.” The new offence will carry a maximum sentence of six months’ imprisonment or an unlimited fine, the same sentence for the existing offence of common assault. Repeat offenders could also be forced to wear an electronic tag, as could consistent shoplifters, under amendments to the Bill currently making its way through Parliamen

