Manchester United winger Antony aims for redemption at Old Trafford

Manchester United winger Antony has been back in the gym on Tuesday as he aims to continue his path to redemption at Old Trafford . The Brazilian forward was one of Erik ten Hag's first signings when he joined from his previous employer Ajax in the summer of 2022. After an initial bright start in front of goal, his form began to peter out as the campaign wore on. Sadly for the 24-year-old, this campaign hit a new low with problems on and off the pitch affecting his performances.
Antony registered his first assist of the season last Thursday night as he produced a wonderful outside-of-the-boot cross for Alejandro Garnacho against Chelsea which capped a good display from the South American. READ MORE: Ten Hag speaks out on Antony form READ MORE: Antony value plummits amid United nightmare Antony was back on the bench for the weekend's draw against Liverpool but came on for Marcus Rashford with just under 30 minutes remaining. Prior to the match against the Merseyside club, Ten Hag acknowledged the forward's improved performance. "I know he is capable it ," Ten Hag told MUTV. "I've seen it so often when I was manager at Ajax but we haven't since this . "Maybe in the start, we have seen glimpses in the first three games where he scored three goals. But after that, incidentally, like against Barcelona last season where he scored the winning goal. "But he's capable of it. On Thursday night, I saw the Antony I want to se
