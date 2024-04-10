Manchester United winger Antony aims for redemption at Old Trafford

Manchester United winger Antony has been back in the gym on Tuesday as he aims to continue his path to redemption at Old Trafford . The Brazilian forward was one of Erik ten Hag's first signings when he joined from his previous employer Ajax in the summer of 2022. After an initial bright start in front of goal, his form began to peter out as the campaign wore on. Sadly for the 24-year-old, this campaign hit a new low with problems on and off the pitch affecting his performances.

Antony registered his first assist of the season last Thursday night as he produced a wonderful outside-of-the-boot cross for Alejandro Garnacho against Chelsea which capped a good display from the South American. READ MORE: Ten Hag speaks out on Antony form READ MORE: Antony value plummits amid United nightmare Antony was back on the bench for the weekend's draw against Liverpool but came on for Marcus Rashford with just under 30 minutes remaining. Prior to the match against the Merseyside club, Ten Hag acknowledged the forward's improved performance. "I know he is capable it ," Ten Hag told MUTV. "I've seen it so often when I was manager at Ajax but we haven't since this . "Maybe in the start, we have seen glimpses in the first three games where he scored three goals. But after that, incidentally, like against Barcelona last season where he scored the winning goal. "But he's capable of it. On Thursday night, I saw the Antony I want to se

Manchester United Antony Redemption Old Trafford Brazilian Forward Gym Form Performance Assist Improvement

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Antony fires clear Manchester United message after Liverpool goalMan United winger Antony scored a big goal in the context of his season on Sunday afternoon against Liverpool at Old Trafford

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester United plot transfer for Premier League star to replace AntonyAntony could be one of the players to depart Old Trafford this summer as Man United look to comply with Financial Fair Play rules

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Antony value plummets amid Manchester United nightmare after £86m transferMan United have pulled off a number of impressive transfer deals in recent years but many have failed to live up to expectations

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester United player ratings as Garnacho and Antony superb vs ChelseaMan United were beaten by Chelsea in the Premier League and here are how the players rated at Stamford Bridge.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Antony fires new one-word message as he aims for Manchester United redemptionMan United winger Antony is aiming to redeem himself at Old Trafford after a poor start to his Premier League career

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »