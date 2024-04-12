Arsenal Manager Disappointed Players Didn't Receive Recognition After Cup Win

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall expresses disappointment that his players didn't receive the recognition they deserved after their Women's League Cup win over Chelsea . Despite their victory, the match was overshadowed by a clash between the two managers. Eidevall praises the performances of individual players such as Laia Codina, Manuela Zinsberger, and Lotte Wubben-Moy. He believes that his players performed at a high level but were not given the spotlight they deserved.

Additionally, Frida Maanum, an Arsenal midfielder, collapsed during the final and has since been fitted with a heart monitoring device

Arsenal Manager Players Recognition Women's League Cup Win Chelsea Clash Performances Spotlight Frida Maanum Collapse

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BBCLondonNews / 🏆 115. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

I was disappointed by Everton turnout - but answer is provided by ArsenalThe Women's Merseyside derby was watched by less than 10,000 fans at Goodison Park - but it is not as simple as pointing the finger of blame at the club

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Chelsea set up £43m deal for Arsenal, Spurs target to replace star who has ‘disappointed’ PochettinoChelsea are attempting to set up a deal to bring a £43m La Liga star to Stamford Bridge this summer, to replace a winger who has 'disappointed' Pochettino.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Arsenal star explains why he was 'a bit disappointed' after man of the match displayMikel Arteta hailed Arsenal's fringe players for taking their chances in the 2-0 Premier League victory over Luton.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

‘Best in the world’ Arsenal defender told he ‘deserves’ more after France manager’s honest admissionFrank Leboeuf believes William Saliba 'deserves' more of a chance for France, as he's the 'best defender in the world right now' but Didier Deschamps clearly doesn't see it like that.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Manager gives two reasons why £34m Man Utd, Arsenal target ‘would be better’ at LiverpoolBologna forward Joshua Zirkzee has been told that he 'would be better' at Liverpool amid reports linking him with Arsenal and Manchester United.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spotted at Real Madrid Under-19s derby against Atletico MadridArteta was a surprise guests in the stands.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »