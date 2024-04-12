Manchester Airport reveals new state-of-the-art baggage conveyance system

You put your bag on a little rubber travellator. Then you hope for the best. Arriving at your hotel in one piece with all of your luggage intact is the first step to any good holiday. Despite this, once checked-in and labelled, our belongings disappear and usually aren't thought of again until landing. For most of us, what happens in the bowels of Manchester Airport has been a mystery. Until now.

Away from the eyes of passengers, the airport's snaking network of luggage conveyer belt systems operate 24 hours a day everyday - taking suitcases, golf clubs, baby buggies and other precious cargo to planes ready for loading. Now the airport has revealed it's invested in a multi-million pound new state-of-the-art baggage conveyance system - and lifted the lid on exactly what happens when the check-in desk conveyer belt curtains close over our bags. READ MORE From 2025, and after a huge transformation programme, the airport's Terminal 2, which will more than double in size, will serve around 70 per cent of all the airport's passengers, with the old T1 then closing. Bosses said that in order to provide a 'seamless service', the vast new conveyor belt system has been built by Dutch specialists Vanderlande specifically for the airport. Incredibly, it features more than two miles of conveyor belts and can process 3,000 bags per hou

