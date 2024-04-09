Arizona Supreme Court Allows Enforcement of 160-Year-Old Abortion Ban

Arizona 's Supreme Court has ruled that the state can enforce a 160-year-old law that bans abortion. The law bans the procedure in all circumstances except when a mother's life is at risk. There are no exceptions for rape or incest. It follows a case that examined whether Arizona can still be subject to a law that precedes its own statehood. In 2022, the Court of Appeals ruled that doctors could not be charged for performing an abortion in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.

A previous court decision blocked enforcing the 1864 law after the US Supreme Court issued the 1973 Roe v Wade decision, which guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion. Read More: Lord Cameron flies to meet Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago estate in unusual meeting as he lobbies Republicans over UkraineRead More: 'Right-wing' Joe Rogan and Elon Musk's criticism of Scotland’s hate crime act is no surprise’, Humza Yousaf says After the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in June 2022, then state attorney general Mark Brnovich, a Republican, persuaded a state judge in Tucson to lift the block on enforcing the 1864 law. Mr Brnovich's Democratic successor, attorney general Kris Mayes, had urged the state's high court to side with the Court of Appeals and hold the 1864 law in abeyanc

Arizona Supreme Court Abortion Ban Law Exceptions Rape Incest Roe V Wade Statehood

