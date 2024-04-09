Labour's Shadow Foreign Secretary Criticizes Government's Refusal to Publish Legal Advice on Arms Sales

Labour 's shadow foreign secretary , David Lammy , criticizes the government for refusing to publish the legal advice on arms sales . The foreign secretary, Lord Cameron , states that arms sales will continue without providing any rationale or summary of the legal advice . Lammy calls for urgent questions to be answered regarding the content and time period of the advice, as well as the influence of political pressure on the decision.

He emphasizes the importance of not being complicit in any breach of international humanitarian law and urges the government to suspend the sale of arms if there is a clear risk of such a breach

Labour Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy Government Legal Advice Arms Sales Lord Cameron Gaza Israeli Conduct Military Campaign Scrutiny Rationale Decision Urgent Questions Content Time Period Political Pressure Breach International Humanitarian Law Suspension

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkyNews / 🏆 35. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy investigated by Ofcom over LBC radio showOfcom is investigating whether David Lammy broke its rules on politicians being news readers when he announced the resignation of the DUP leader live on air.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Shadow Health Secretary Expresses Concerns over Maternity Failings in NottinghamThe shadow health secretary expresses his concerns that the maternity failings in Nottingham could be widespread in the NHS. He emphasizes the importance of implementing the recommendations already made rather than calling for a UK-wide public inquiry. The largest review into maternity services in NHS history is being led by Donna Ockenden, with over 1,800 families involved in the Nottingham University Hospitals Trust review.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Politics latest: Labour frontbench labelled 'born-again Thatcherites' after shadow chancellor's major speechRishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer have gone head-to-head in the final PMQs before Easter recess - but it wasn't just the government benches directing heat towards Labour this week, as the SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn labelled shadow ministers 'born-again Thatcherites'.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

UK Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron expresses 'enormous frustration' at Israel delaying aid into GazaThe foreign secretary says UK aid has been stuck at the border for almost three weeks.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Foreign states won't be blocked from owning football clubs, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer saysClubs are sometimes seen as tools for states, but the government says the fit and proper person test is enough to ensure sound ownership and it is not planning to impose further restrictions.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Foreign Secretary Faces Backlash Over Israel RhetoricThe Foreign Secretary is facing criticism from Conservative MPs for his warning to Israel that the UK's support is not unconditional. This comes six months after the Hamas atrocities and in the aftermath of the killing of seven aid workers in Gaza. Tory backbenchers are concerned that this could signal a backtrack on the UK's support for Israel.

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »