Ant McPartlin enjoys marital bliss in luxurious £6m home with second wife Anne-Marie Corbett

Ant McPartlin is enjoying marital bliss in his luxurious £6m home with second wife Anne-Marie Corbett and her two children. The Geordie star relocated to the lavish Wimbledon Village mansion in 2019, a significant move as it was 'six miles away' from his five-bedroom Chiswick residence he once shared with first wife Lisa Armstrong, as revealed in a 2020 Instagram update.
Interestingly, The Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway star's former abode was on the same street as his best mate and long-term co-star, Declan Donnelly, making the move particularly noteworthy for the usually inseparable duo. As they look forward to their future together, Ant, 48, and Anne-Marie are putting their personal touch on the stunning property, with grand plans to customise the fabulous home to their liking, the Mirror reports. Here we take a closer look at Ant and Anne-Marie's impressive south-west London home, boasting ample space for hosting guests or simply enjoying cosy Saturday nights in
