Pirelli wants talks over wet-tyre ruling after lack of action at Suzuka

Formula 1 ’s tyre supplier Pirelli wants to hold talks with the teams and governing body FIA over the wet-tyre ruling which it appears sparked an alarming lack of action at Suzuka , much to Lewis Hamilton ’s frustration. Light rain made for a greasy track during the second hour of practice ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, but despite the threat of rain still lingering for the rest of the race weekend, there was a serious lack of drivers out on the track.
An FIA rule from the 2023 regulations – which granted drivers an extra set of intermediate tyres should they have used a set in a wet FP1 or FP2, or if FP3 carried a high risk of being wet – has been removed, which is therefore being blamed for the lack of running during the FP2 session at Suzuka with teams trying to preserve the tyres they have. Pirelli’s chief engineer Simone Berra is confident that this was indeed the situation which unfolded, as he called for discussions with the FIA and teams to ensure that there is no repea
Formula 1 Pirelli Wet-Tyre Ruling Talks Lack Of Action Suzuka Lewis Hamilton
