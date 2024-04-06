Pirelli wants talks over wet-tyre ruling after lack of action at Suzuka

Formula 1 ’s tyre supplier Pirelli wants to hold talks with the teams and governing body FIA over the wet-tyre ruling which it appears sparked an alarming lack of action at Suzuka , much to Lewis Hamilton ’s frustration. Light rain made for a greasy track during the second hour of practice ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, but despite the threat of rain still lingering for the rest of the race weekend, there was a serious lack of drivers out on the track.

An FIA rule from the 2023 regulations – which granted drivers an extra set of intermediate tyres should they have used a set in a wet FP1 or FP2, or if FP3 carried a high risk of being wet – has been removed, which is therefore being blamed for the lack of running during the FP2 session at Suzuka with teams trying to preserve the tyres they have. Pirelli’s chief engineer Simone Berra is confident that this was indeed the situation which unfolded, as he called for discussions with the FIA and teams to ensure that there is no repea

Formula 1 Pirelli Wet-Tyre Ruling Talks Lack Of Action Suzuka Lewis Hamilton

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Planet_F1 / 🏆 126. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pirelli seeks talks with FIA and F1 teams over flawed wet-tyre rulePirelli wants discussions with the FIA and Formula 1 teams to tweak changed wet-tyre rules after a damp second practice in Japan exposed a flaw in the revised regulations.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

Super Formula Suzuka: Nojiri wins season-opener, Pourchaire 18th on debutTomoki Nojiri opened his bid for a third Super Formula title with a straightforward victory in the first round of the new season at Suzuka.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

Susie Wolff, wife of Mercedes boss Toto, launches legal action against Formula 1 governing body FIAIn December last year, Susie Wolff, the boss of the F1 Driver Academy, and her husband Toto Wolff, Mercedes team principal, were investigated over accusations of an alleged conflict of interest.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

F1: Drive to Survive creator confirms it will cover Christian Horner scandalDocuseries following the FIA Formula One World Championship.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

RB F1 team wants FIA talks on Magnussen's 'unsportsmanlike' drivingRB Formula 1 team racing director Alan Permane wants to talk to the FIA after accusing Kevin Magnussen of “unsportsmanlike behaviour” when passing Yuki Tsunoda in the Saudi Arabian GP.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

Toto Wolff: Susie Wolff wants 'accountability and responsibility' in FIA criminal complaintSusie Wolff's criminal complaint against the FIA stems back to a situation from over the winter break...

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »