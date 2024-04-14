Announcement: TA Open Community Event - Hole 4 Details Revealed

Last week we announced the details of the inaugural TA Open community event . We've had lots of gamers register for the event, and it's now time to reveal the details of the fourth hole of the course: /images/events/golf/hole-4-FC03.png Hole 4For Hole 4, you need to reach the target TrueAchievement difference using your achievement unlocks .The total target TAD for this hole is 38. The maximum TAD per shot for this hole is 20 - shots above this will not count at all.

However, you can scan achievements in at any time - you do not need to be un-paused to scan them in, and we will work out which achievements you unlocked while un-paused based on their timestamps. Given there could be slight variations in the timings between our servers and the Xbox servers we recommend un-pausing at least one minute before and after you pop your achievements. You can pause and un-pause your hole progress as often as you like.

