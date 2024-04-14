Slay the Spire 2 Coming to Steam Early Access in 2025

If you have been going back to tackle the Slay The Spire achievements time and time again then Mega Crit 's announcement of Slay the Spire 2 might have been just what the doctor ordered. However, Slay the Spire 2 has as yet only been confirmed for a Steam Early Access release. Slay the Spire 2 comes to Steam Early Access in 2025https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=krDFltgjLtE 'Civilization has waited 1,000 years for the Spire to reopen its doors,' the Steam page tells us.

and what truths lie at the top?' Slay the Spire 2 adds new enemies, events, treasures, slayers, and more, including the intriguing note of 'new ways to play.' The announcement came as part of The Triple-i Initiative showcase, which was absolutely jam-packed with other reveals and trailers. Slay the Spire 2 launches into Steam Early Access sometime in 2025.

Slay The Spire 2 Steam Early Access Indie Game Mega Crit Roguelike Deckbuilder

