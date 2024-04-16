Amazon Shoppers Rave About Elizabeth Arden Moisturiser in Premium Beauty Week Sale

Amazon shoppers are heaping praise on a moisturiser they 'wish they'd found sooner.' More than 1,000 shoppers have left rave reviews of the Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Replenishing HydraGel Complex with many claiming they see a 'visible difference' in their skin.

The moisturiser is an "oil-free water gel" formulated to "plump skin with 24-hour hydration", with hyaluronic acid to smooth skin and minimise the look of lines and wrinkles, as well as Vitamin E to soften and protect the skin's lipid barrier. "It smells amazing, a little goes a long way and I like that you can use it morning or evening. You get a lot of product for the money too. This will definitely be a cream I will continue to purchase and the search for a new gel cream is over!"

Amazon Shoppers Elizabeth Arden Moisturiser Premium Beauty Week Sale Skincare Makeup Haircare Electronic Beauty

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elizabeth Arden's cream that 'works wonders' on dry skin, hands and lips now £16Elizabeth Arden's eight hour cream was created in 1930 by Arden herself and was the first ever cosmetic product to bear her name.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Beauty buffs who buy Elizabeth Arden skincare today get a £45 Stanley cup for £7When both Elizabeth Arden products tot up to £63, it makes the Stanley Cup just £7, offering a massive total saving of almost £45

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Elizabeth Arden team up with Stanley cup in limited edition setThe Ultimate Hydration Bundle is available to buy now for £75 filled with skin and body quenching products worth over £100

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Elizabeth Arden's 8-Hour Cream collaboration will get you a £30 off Stanley CupIf you've had your eye on a Stanley cup for a while, today is your day to pick one up by making full use of Elizabeth Arden's hydration bundle, £70 but worth £110

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Stanley and Elizabeth Arden Announce PartnershipCollaborations such as Rhode x Krispy Creme, or Charlotte Tilbury x Disney prove that when two iconic products come together, they can create something even better. So, when Stanley and Elizabeth Arden announced a partnership, we were equal parts amused, curious - and incredibly excited. Stanley's aesthetically-pleasing water bottle became popular on TikTok for its impressive colour range, generating waiting lists upon waiting lists of eager shoppers. Elizabeth Arden, known for their skincare products, will now offer a range of hydrating products to complement Stanley's water bottle.

Source: GraziaUK - 🏆 15. / 78 Read more »

Elizabeth Arden deal gives you 3x Eight Hour skincare buys worth £57 for freeElizabeth Arden is celebrating the launch of its new Eight Hour Hydraplay Moisturiser by offering shoppers a three-piece Eight Hour skincare gift set for free when they shop the new cream

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »