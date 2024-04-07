Amazing Bargains at Brand Max Store

If you love a bargain then you need to head on down to Brand Max , an incredible store with all sorts of designer products at affordable prices . The store can be described as a combination of TK Maxx and Primark with a dash of B&M , as it has everything you could need, from homeware to kitchen essentials, to clothing and kids toys. There are only several in the UK - with Shirebrook being the closest to Nottinghamshire .

The author visited the shop at the Shirebrook Business Park in Meadow Lane and was amazed by the amazing bargains. The author arrived on a typical Thursday, about five minutes before the store opened, and could already see people waiting in their cars for the doors to open. There were lots of signs in bright red saying clearance event 90 percent off, so the author was hopeful to find some good bargains

