Diddy Spotted Cycling in Miami Amid Sex Trafficking Probe and Lawsuits

Diddy cut a carefree figure as he cycled around Miami on Thursday - as he faces a sex trafficking probe and multiple mounting lawsuits. The musician, 54 - real name Sean Love Combs - saw his Miami and LA homes swarmed by federal agents last week as part of an investigation into sex trafficking - with Combs branding the raids 'militant' and denying all allegations of wrongdoing. Brushing off the drama, a smiling Diddy flashed the peace sign as he enjoyed some exercise in the Floridian city.
The star wore a black top and shorts, paired with matching sneakers as he broadly grinned for snappers. His 17-year-old twins Jessie and D'Lila Combs, are currently vacationing with LeBron James' son, Bryce, in the Turks and Caicos. In a statement after the raids, Diddy's attorney Aaron Dyer called them an 'unprecedented ambush' and a 'witch hunt' against the businessma
Diddy Sean Love Combs Cycling Miami Sex Trafficking Lawsuits Investigation
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »