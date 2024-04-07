Diddy Spotted Cycling in Miami Amid Sex Trafficking Probe and Lawsuits

Diddy cut a carefree figure as he cycled around Miami on Thursday - as he faces a sex trafficking probe and multiple mounting lawsuits. The musician, 54 - real name Sean Love Combs - saw his Miami and LA homes swarmed by federal agents last week as part of an investigation into sex trafficking - with Combs branding the raids 'militant' and denying all allegations of wrongdoing. Brushing off the drama, a smiling Diddy flashed the peace sign as he enjoyed some exercise in the Floridian city.

The star wore a black top and shorts, paired with matching sneakers as he broadly grinned for snappers. His 17-year-old twins Jessie and D'Lila Combs, are currently vacationing with LeBron James' son, Bryce, in the Turks and Caicos. In a statement after the raids, Diddy's attorney Aaron Dyer called them an 'unprecedented ambush' and a 'witch hunt' against the businessma

Diddy Sean Love Combs Cycling Miami Sex Trafficking Lawsuits Investigation

